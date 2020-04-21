Lauren Musante signs with Arkansas State volleyball

Musante is set to join A-State after two seasons at Illinois-Chicago. The Winter Park, Florida, native dished out 589 assists as a sophomore for the Flames, helping UIC to a 20-11 overall mark and 9-7 ledger in Horizon League play. She also collected 217 digs in 107 sets played. She tied for the most double-doubles on the squad with seven and took home the second-most service aces with 21. Her career high in assists came last season, when she tallied 67 assists on Aug. 31 vs. Idaho.