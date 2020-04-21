Lauren Musante signs with Arkansas State volleyball

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
On Thursday, Arkansas State Volleyball welcomed another addition ahead of the 2020 season, as setter Lauren Musante signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Red Wolves.
Musante is set to join A-State after two seasons at Illinois-Chicago. The Winter Park, Florida, native dished out 589 assists as a sophomore for the Flames, helping UIC to a 20-11 overall mark and 9-7 ledger in Horizon League play. She also collected 217 digs in 107 sets played. She tied for the most double-doubles on the squad with seven and took home the second-most service aces with 21. Her career high in assists came last season, when she tallied 67 assists on Aug. 31 vs. Idaho.
As a freshman, Musante handed out 330 assists to go along with 122 digs and 18 service aces. She collected three double-doubles in her rookie year and tallied season-high 27 assists and 15 digs vs. UMKC on Sept. 1.
Prior to her collegiate career, Musante was a three-year letter winner at Winter Park High School, where she was earned Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-State 9A. She also was awarded All-Metro Team honors her junior and senior years.
