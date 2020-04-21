Lowe’s employee tests positive for COVID-19, some workers on paid leave

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A hardware store confirmed one of its employees in Northeast Arkansas tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Tuesday evening, Lowe’s released a statement to Region 8 News stressing that the well-being of their associates and customers is their priority.
"We have confirmed a COVID-19 case of a Lowe’s associate at our Paragould store, located at 212 N. 23rd Street," Sarah Lively, from Lowe's corporate office, said.
Lively also confirmed the associate, who last worked on Thursday, has been quarantined and is receiving care.
They also placed associates who had worked closely with the individual on paid leave, just in an abundance of caution.
The corporate office also said the Paragould store remains open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines.
