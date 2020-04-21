Missing 13-year-old teen; parent worried about child’s medical condition

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities and family members search for missing 13-year-old Kendra Cherie Trimmell, who was seen last on April 17.
Trimmell’s mother, Tabitha Blankenship, says her daughter’s medical history makes her disappearance life-threatening.
“With her Asperger’s, she is a runner, so that’s very important not to approach her,” she says. “Immediately call the police.”
Her lack of medication worries Blankenship. In addition to Asperger’s, she suffers from depression and self-harming.
Jonesboro Police Department and Texas EquuSearch work around the clock to find Trimmell, but this isn’t the first time she’s run away.
Blankenship says she’s run off two other times, but the family found her within a couple of hours.
The teenager has now been missing for five days.
She was last seen wearing:
- Black leggings, camo denim jacket, black and rose gold Nikes with white soles
- Glasses with black frames, teal backpack
Trimmell’s mother last saw her in her bedroom on North Floyd in Jonesboro at 1 a.m.
“Kendra Cherie, you are very, very loved. So many people are looking for you, you are not in trouble. We just need and want you home safe where you need to be,” she says.
The family of Trimmell decided to offer a $5,000 award for any tips of leads to find their relative.
To alert authorities of Trimmell’s whereabouts, call JPD Detective Brown at 870-351-3434 or Texas EquuSearch at 513-503-3706.
