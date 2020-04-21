Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill to continue funding for essential healthcare services

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson gave an update on Missouri’s response to the virus and the latest number of cases in a briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 20.
During the briefing, the governor said he signed House Bill 2456 on Monday to fund essential health care services through reimbursement allowances.
He said they are planning to restrict more than $47 million in addition to the $180 million they announced earlier in April. The restrictions include reduced funding for nine state agencies, Office of the Attorney General and the General Assembly.
The briefing also included Director Dr. Randall Williams from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Director Sandy Karsten from the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Director Todd Richardson from MO HealthNet and the Missouri Department of Social Services.
On Monday, April 20, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported there are a total of 5,807 COVID-19 cases and 177 deaths in the state.
As of Monday, the only counties in southeast Missouri not reporting any positive cases are Mississippi and Wayne.
Health officials continue to urge residents to abide by Stay-at-Home orders to help keep COVID-19 from spreading.
