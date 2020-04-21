NCAA approves several rule changes for 2020 football season

There will be several rules tweaks in 2020 for Arkansas State and Arkansas football. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved several changes. The modifications include targeting, replay, jersey numbers, and pregame.
Targeting
- Old Rule: Players ejected for targeting were required to return to locker room.
- New Rule: Players ejected for targeting can remain on the sidelines
Instant Replay
- Instant replay officials are expected to complete video reviews in 2 minutes or less. Exceptions are for end-of-game situations or more complicated reviews. The goal for this rule change is to speed up the pace of play.
Jersey Numbers
- Maximum of two players on the roster can wear the same number. They must play different positions and can’t be on the field at the same time
- 0 is now an available number for players on offense, defense, or special teams.
Pregame
- Old Rule: Officials required to be on field 60 minutes before kickoff
- New Rule: Officials required to be on field 90 minutes before kickoff. This rule change was made in order to limit hostile interactions between teams before officials took the field.
