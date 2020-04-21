No prison time for pair who produced porn in public

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A couple accused of making porn in public will not be going to prison.
Instead, Leslie Lenae Sessions and Derek Calloway received 12-months suspended imposition of sentence after they each entered negotiated pleas of guilty to three counts of indecent exposure.
They had each faced six additional charges of promoting obscene performance and sale, possession or distribution of obscene film. Those charges were nolle prossed.
In addition to SIS, Second Judicial Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer order Sessions and Calloway to each pay $1,190 in court costs and fees in $50 monthly installments beginning May 1.
Neither will have to register as a sex offender.
Police arrested the couple in July of 2017 after they uploaded videos to the internet showing Sessions performing lewd sexual acts in public places.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Calloway filmed Sessions pleasuring herself at a local restaurant and a home improvement store. One video also showed Sessions performing a sex act on a man at Fort Rotary Playground at Craighead Forest Park.
Investigators said the couple used social media to sell their pornographic videos and found two more videos filmed in Jonesboro showing "Sessions performing hardcore sexual conduct."
In court documents, Calloway reported receiving $1,000 a month for "adult films."
They were scheduled to go on trial for the crimes next month.
According to online court records, the pair filed their plea statements on Thursday, April 16.
