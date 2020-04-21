Sales tax remains at record pace for Jonesboro, Craighead County before pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro set an all-time sales tax collection record for March, but that number will drop once the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are tabulated.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, the city collected $1.492 million in sales and use tax receipts, a 1.3% jump from 2019.
Jonesboro collected $5.131 million in sales and use tax receipts so far in 2020, the most ever collected in the first quarter of the year.
It’s a 2.8% increase from the same three-month period in 2019.
Craighead County collected $1.673 million in sales and use taxes for March, just over 2% from their collections in 2019.
For the year, the county tallied $5.726 million in sales tax collections, a 2.8% increase from the previous three-month period in 2019.
Sales tax collections lag by 60 days, meaning the numbers are for receipts collected in February.
Officials warned of a sales tax plunge that could set new records, despite Jonesboro and Craighead County setting records for collections each year.
