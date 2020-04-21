Tyronza citizens making progress after tornado hits city six months before

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - Brighter days have come for one Poinsett County city after a tornado hit their town six-months to date.
Many residents in Tyronza have spent the winter and the beginning of this year rebuilding their homes and businesses.
Many citizens say everything was replaceable and they are happy to still be here.
Eldron Gill’s home was hit during that tornado, his garage taken completely out and for the last six months, he has been repairing it.
Gill is also a pastor and he says during these times he has been preaching to everyone to remain faithful.
“There’s always hope. We just have to keep hope alive and keep hope in God. He is always there for us and we can draw closer to Him and He will draw close to us. He promises he will," Gill said.
As far as the elementary school, Superintendent Mickey Pierce said the roof is still missing. However, he said it will be completely removed this week.
Plans should be moving faster in the coming months and the only concern for the Fall school semester is COVID-19.
Small repairs could be seen all over the city including the Valero gas station. The structure has been rebuilt and officials say it will be another month or two before it’s back in action.
Tyronza’s Mayor Charles Glover also says he’s sending his love to all of the cities who have recently been hit, saying all physical damage can be fix and all you can do now is keep going.
