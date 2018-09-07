Rain Expected Into the Weekend

Clouds and light rain will linger through the day though there will be breaks in the rain. Temperatures make it to the mid-60s unless rain cools you off. Tonight, heavier rain is possible along with a few storms. Severe risk is very low, and threats would be a rogue severe wind gust or hail. Rain will linger into Thursday morning before clearing through the day. 70s return for Friday with another wave of rain possible later in the day. Another very low severe threat with that wave with wind and hail the main threats again. Rain chances taper off through the day on Saturday. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s.