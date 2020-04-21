Whitehead steps down as Sun Belt Coordinator of Men’s Basketball Officials

Press Release from the Sun Belt Conference
Mark Whitehead, Sun Belt Conference Coordinator of Men’s Basketball Officials since 2017, has resigned from that position, Commissioner Keith Gill announced Tuesday.
"I want to thank Mark for dedication and attention to detail to improve the officiating program for Sun Belt men's basketball," said Gill. "We appreciate everything he has done to support the Sun Belt and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors."
In his role with the Sun Belt, Whitehead also directed an officiating consortium that includes the Southeastern, American Athletic and Atlantic Sun conferences.
Before taking over the coordinator's role, Whitehead worked regularly as an official in the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, American, Mountain West, Conference USA and Missouri Valley conferences and was selected to work the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship 22 consecutive years, including 18 times in the NCAA regional round and five Final Four assignments.
The Sun Belt will immediately begin the search process for a new Coordinator of Men’s Basketball Officials.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.