84% of Americans want another stimulus check, according to new survey

(KFVS) - A new survey by WalletHub shows that 84 percent of Americans want a second COVID-19 stimulus check.
Under the federal CARES Act, eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 will automatically receive an economic impact payment of up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples. Parents also receive $500 for each qualifying child. Stimulus checks are currently being delivered.
Despite the COVID-19 aid, many Americans are feeling a large financial pinch. Roughly 22 million have now sought jobless benefits in the past month. Approximately one in seven workers have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis.
Data from the WalletHub survey shows nearly 160 Americans are less than three months away from running out of money.
“The situation is even more dire for certain populations – 75 percent of low-income households are less than three months away from running out of money, compared to 50 percent of high-income households,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst.
WalletHub surveyed more than 350 online to collect their data.
The following shows a breakdown of other statistics gathered from the WalletHub Coronavirus Relief Survey.
- Nearly 24 million will buy drugs, alcohol or tobacco with their stimulus money.
- 56 percent say unemployment income should not exceed people’s pre-coronavirus income
- Millennials are 25 percent more likely than Baby Boomers to think that stimulus checks should only be give to people experiencing income loss.
- 53 percent say businesses need coronavirus relief money more than consumers.
- 70 percent believe that government help should only be given to businesses with a revenue loss
- 65 percent say that stimulus checks are a more effective way to help families than canceling rent/mortgage payments.
- A third of Americans say they will donate part of their stimulus money to coronavirus relief.
To view the questions participants of the survey were asked online and the full overall details, click here.
