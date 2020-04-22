April 22: Heavy rain with a few storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 22. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Clouds and light rain will linger through the day though there will be breaks in the rain. Temperatures make it to the mid-60s unless rain cools you off.
Tonight, heavier rain is possible along with a few storms.
The severe risk is very low, and threats would be a rogue severe wind gust or hail.
Rain will linger into Thursday morning before clearing through the day.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
With their businesses set to re-open in the coming weeks, some Region 8 gym owners are already taking the necessary steps to keep their customers safe and healthy.
Six months after a tornado tore through their town, people in one Region 8 community are well on their way to recovery.
While many electric companies have suspended shut-offs since the pandemic began, one town worries that non-payments may jeopardize its ability to pay for power.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
