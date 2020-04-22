Arkansas redistricting group seeks easing of petition rules

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A group trying to get a redistricting proposal on Arkansas’ ballot has filed a lawsuit seeking more time to submit its petitions.
Arkansas Voters First filed a federal lawsuit that also seeks a waiver of the state’s requirement that signatures be witnessed in person and to allow signatures be submitted electronically.
The group says the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible to collect the signatures needed. The initiative campaign was launched less than a week before Arkansas announced its first coronavirus case.
The group says it’s effectively halted canvassing efforts because of restrictions imposed due to the virus.
