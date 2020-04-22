Expecting mothers taking extra precautions during the pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Expecting a baby can be stressful under normal circumstances but the coronavirus is causing new moms to take extra precautions.
Amanda Thorne has just two more months to go before the birth of her son.
“Having a second child, especially in a time like this, is very scary," she said. “I’m not scared for myself but I’m scared for him.”
Thorne said the pandemic has changed everything about this pregnancy, starting with doctor appointments.
“They are different. This is my husband’s first child, so he was actually able to go to our first ultrasound before all this came about, so that was good, but he hasn’t been allowed to go into the last two appointments,” she said.
She said one of her biggest fears is being alone when the baby comes.
“I’m due in June, at the end, June so I’m hoping that by then everything will be calmed down and back to normal and I’ll actually be able to have my family in there with me because I know right now they’re not allowing extra family members,” Thorne said.
Dr. Kimberly Roos is a OBGYN at Cape Care for Women located at Saint Francis Healthcare System. She offered up this advice for new moms.
“What I do is try to reassure them that we have tried to make it as safe as possible here for them; and also to do those smart things that everyone else is doing social distancing, hand washing,” she said.
Thorne said although times have changed, she’s still ready to meet her baby boy Nathan Lee Thorne.
“Bringing a child in the world is a scary thing but it’s also very exciting, so even though we got all this craziness going on with this virus I’m still excited,” she said.
