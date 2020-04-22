First grade teacher takes students on field trips virtually

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools in Arkansas have been closed for over a month due to COVID-19, and teachers are finding new and innovative ways to keep their students engaged.
Since first graders at Microsociety Magnet School in Jonesboro could not go on their field trips this year due to coronavirus, a teacher decided to take them on field trips virtually.
“It’s definitely been a learning experience," 1st grade teacher Emily Walls said.
It is an experience that Walls has taken along with her students.
"I decided to take you on another virtual field trip and today we're at the farm,” Walls said.
Taking her lessons on location is part of the lesson.
“We talked in class all about the farm and you guys had lots of good questions about the farm, what it looked like, what all we did on the farm and so today I decided to bring you down here," Walls said.
Walls, who is in her first year of teaching, said learning is more than just worksheets. It is the experiences that teach kids the most.
“That was kind of one thing I wanted to do with these virtual field trips was give them an experience over just different worksheets they could do,” Walls said. “That way, they could kind of connect those pieces in their mind and learn something different that they can look back on later."
Her class is not the only one’s enjoying these videos. Other teachers have also shared on social media as well.
“I know they’ve been sharing them on their Facebook pages and with their friends and families and showing it to their own kids at home,” Walls said.
Even with reaching her kids in an innovative way, she says she cannot wait to get back to her classroom.
“I can’t wait until I get to give you all a big hug at the end of this,” Walls said.
People can watch the videos on her Facebook page.
