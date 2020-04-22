Grizzlies’ first assistant female coach returns home to Notre Dame as head coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Niele Ivey, the Memphis Grizzlies’ first assistant female coach, will now be returning to her Notre Dame roots.
Wednesday, James E. Rohr Notre Dame Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick announced Ivey as the fourth head coach in women’s basketball history.
She leaves Memphis as the ninth active female coach in the NBA.
At Notre Dame, she takes over for the woman who coached her, Muffett McGraw.
Ivey played for McGraw from 1996-2001, and later served as a Fighting Irish assistant coach before coming to the Grizzlies.
She will address Irish fans for the first time on Thursday at 11 a.m. CT as part of a virtual press conference.
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins and Grizzlies Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Zachary Z. Kleiman released the following statements Wednesday:
“I’m so excited for Niele and this wonderful opportunity to return to her alma mater, where she spent so many years as a player and as a coach. In her first year with the Memphis Grizzlies, Niele made a lasting impact on the floor, but even more so off the floor through her relationships with the players, fellow coaches and staff, including the relationship we built coach-to-coach. Niele is going to make a huge impact in the lives of the women who come through the Notre Dame program, both as players and people, because that’s who she is – a difference maker in so many respects," said Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Niele and we are thrilled for her continued success. She is an outstanding coach and will, without question, thrive in her return to the Notre Dame women’s basketball team. We take pride in cultivating a dynamic, diverse group of basketball minds here in Memphis, and we benefitted meaningfully from Niele’s contributions. We wish her all the best," said Grizzlies Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Zachary Z. Kleiman
