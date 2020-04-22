Josh Watson named new Salem head football coach

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Salem will head to a new conference with a new head football coach.
Josh Watson earns the promotion after serving as an assistant coach under Clay Wiggins. Watson is also the Greyhounds track & field coach.
Salem was 10-2 in 2019, claimed another 2A-3 title, & reached the 2A State Semifinals. 2020 poses a new challenge for the Greyhounds as they’ll move up to the 3A-2 conference.
3A-2 Football (2020-2022)
Harding Academy
Marshall
Melbourne
Mountain View
Newport
Riverview
Rose Bud
Salem
