Kahron Ross reflects on pro hoops in Albania & coming home during pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 has put sports on the sideline. It was pretty tricky for Americans playing ball overseas, especially those who call the United States home.
JHS alum Kahron Ross played in Albania this season. He was the starting point guard and scored in double figures for Vllaznia. The Albanian SuperLiga suspended play back on March 16th as the pandemic spread worldwide.
Kahron’s journey to get back to Jonesboro was an odyssey.
“It was a tough process. So I had to fly from Albania to Turkey, and then I had to fly from Turkey to New York, then New York to Charlotte. Then Charlotte to Memphis. I was in the airport for a day and a half. I had to quarantine for 2 weeks because I flew from New York. I had to get an AirBNB and quarantine like that.”
