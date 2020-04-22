Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas eases coronavirus testing guidelines; prison cases up
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has relaxed its guidelines on coronavirus testing so that residents who don't have a fever but who are showing other symptoms can be tested. Gov. Laura Kelly announced the change Tuesday as the state prison system saw the coronavirus spread to a third facility and the number of confirmed cases among staff and inmates topped 100. Kansas has among the the lowest testing rates of any state, and officials say they struggle to find supplies. Expanded testing is a key issue for officials in determining how and when to reopen the state’s economy.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING-WICHITA
Wichita officer will not face charges in fatal shooting
A Wichita police officer who fatally shot a man in January 2019 will not face charges. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Tuesday the officer shot and killed Geoffrey Morris in self-defense. Morris was shot after officers surrounded his car to try and arrest him on outstanding warrants. Bennett said in his report that Morris backed up and hit a law enforcement vehicle then then drove forward toward an officer, who fired because he thought he might be hit by the car. Morris died two days later at a hospital. The officer's name has not been released.
WICHITA HOMICIDE-STANDOFF
Wichita police identify man who died before standoff at home
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police have identified a man who was found shot to death in a home before a standoff on Sunday. Officers found the body of 64-year-old Mark Howard when they went to a home in Wichita Sunday afternoon. Officer Charley Davidson says the incident began when police received a shoplifting report. Officers responding to that call saw 22-year-old Jessica Sanders fire a shot into the ground and then walk to a home. Davidson says officers found Howard's body inside the house but left because of safety concerns. After about three hours of negotiations, Sanders came out of the house and was arrested.
KANSAS CITY HOMICIDE
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, investigate shooting death
Kansas City, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found at an apartment complex early Tuesday. The Kansas City Star reports that officers were sent to the Terrace Pointe Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a death, and arriving officers found the body of a man in his 20s. Police say the man had been shot. His name has not yet been released. Police had not reported an arrest in the case by mid-morning Tuesday. The death marked the 10th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, so far this year.
KANSAS REVENUES
Kansas faces $653M shortfall after tax projections slashed
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is facing a projected 8.1% shortfall in its next state budget after a new fiscal forecast slashed projections for expected tax collections over the next 15 months by nearly $1.37 billion. The new forecast issued Monday reflects the economic damage associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Tax collections are projected to be lower for the current budget year and the 2021 budget year that begins in July than they were during the 2019 budget year. The result would be a $653 million shortfall at the end of June 2021. The Kansas Constitution prohibits a deficit, so the state would have to make adjustments.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas gets COVID-19 testing kits for meat processing towns
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has received more personal protective equipment and supplies to expand COVID-19 testing in communities with meat processing plants. Gov. Laura Kelly says the supplies will go to Finney, Ford and Seward counties in southwest Kansas and Lyon County in the east-central part of the state. As of Monday, 336 people in those counties are infected with the coronavirus out of 1,986 statewide. Cargill, Tyson Fresh Meats and National Beef say employees at their plants have tested positive. Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking clusters connected to the plants.
FATAL SHOOTING-WICHITA
Wichita man charged in death of 18-year-old woman
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old while she was riding in a car with her boyfriend and brother. The Wichita Eagle reports that 32-year-old Joshua Johnson was charged Monday with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm in the April 13 death of Aubrey Resendez. His bond is set at $300,000. Police said it started with a disturbance between the occupants of the car in which Resendez was a passenger and a stolen pickup truck. Shots rang out, shattering the rear window of the car. Resendez was struck and died at a hospital. Her 18-year-old boyfriend and her 27-year-old brother weren’t hurt.
AMBER ALERT-KIDS SAFE
Nebraska kids at center of Amber Alert found safe in Kansas
TEKAMAH, Neb. (AP) — Police in southeastern Nebraska say two young boys who were the subject of an urgent Amber alert Monday have been found safe in Wichita, Kansas. An Amber alert was issued Monday morning in Nebraska for the two boys, ages 7 and 4, who were taken from Tekamah, police said. The alert was later extended to Kansas. Tekamah Police Chief Dan Jacobs says the man accused of taking the boys was a step-grandparent and was caught and arrested in Wichita after a police chase. Jacobs says the boys were found safe in the man's vehicle.