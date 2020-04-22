Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Protest held at Missouri Capitol; 16 new deaths reported
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Protesters have gathered outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City to demand that the state reopen to business after weeks of government-imposed social distancing aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The protest on Tuesday is among several across the country over the past week. In Jefferson City, many of the several hundred protesters waved the American flag and chanted “USA! USA!” A sign on a car window stated, “I prefer dangerous liberty over peaceful slavery.” Some of the protesters wore masks, but many did not. Several also stood near each other, ignoring recommendations that people remain at least 6 feet apart.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-CHINESE-LAWSUIT
Missouri lawsuit alleges China caused coronavirus pandemic
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is suing the Chinese government over the coronavirus pandemic. The state's top prosecutor announced the lawsuit Tuesday. It alleges that Chinese officials are to blame for the pandemic. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the Chinese government lied about the dangers of the virus and didn't do enough to slow its spread. An international law expert says lawsuits against other countries typically don't go anywhere because U.S. law generally prohibits them. According to Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the number of Missouri deaths from the virus rose by 16 Tuesday to 215.
CAR DEALERSHIP KILLING
Man charged with killing Missouri car dealership employee
BELTON, Mo. (AP) — Cass County authorities are trying to determine what prompted a 21-year-old Kansas City man to fatally shoot a car dealership employee. Edward Carnejo-Juarez is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 28-year-old Kyle Wanner. Surveillance video shows a man talking with Wanner at the Show Me Auto Mall in Belton on April 16 shortly before Wanner was shot. Police said Cornejo-Juarez admitted smoking what he thought was synthetic marijuana before going to the business, which he claimed he had bought. He told police he didn't know Wanner.
TRIPLE HOMICIDE-CHARGES
4 Kansas City men charged in deaths of 3 Oklahoma men
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Four Kansas City men are charged with killing three Oklahoma men in 2017. Jackson County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 36-year-old Rashidi Crosdale and 41-year-old Tyree West are charged with three counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Thirty-one-year-old Terrence Hardin and 19-year-old Ravon Freeman are charged with two counts of both charges. The three victims from Tulsa died in two separate shootings in July 2017. Prosecutors allege the three men — 31-year-old John Waldon, 46-year-old Darren Harris and 49-year-old Andre Barnes — were in Kansas City for an alleged drug deal.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI EMT
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor EMT who died from virus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri flags will fly at half-staff at all government buildings in the Kansas City area on Wednesday to honor an emergency medical technician who died from the coronavirus. Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday also ordered the U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City in honor of 69-year-old Billy Birmingham. THe Kansas City Fire Department EMT died April 13 from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
DEPUTY ASSAULTED-PLEA
Man pleads guilty to assaulting Jasper County jail deputy
CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old Webb City man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a Jasper County deputy at the county jail. Chase Milner entered a plea deal Monday to first-degree assault, with his possible sentenced capped at 15 years. He will be sentenced June 29. Prosecutors say Milner attacked Deputy Brett Henson in June 2016 after Henson told him to wear a suicide prevention uniform. Milner hit Henson, knocking him unconscious, and then hit another deputy before being subdued. Henson was treated for a broken eye socket.
SPRINGFIELD SHOOTING DEATH
Police: Man shot, killed outside Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in southern Missouri have identified a man fatally shot outside a Springfield gas station over the weekend, as well as a man arrested in the case. The Springfield Police Department says in a news release that the Sunday night shooting left 24-year-old Caelan Troy, of Springfield, dead. Police say the shooting happened in front of a Phillips 66 convenience store, and Troy was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital and later died. A short time later, police arrested 27-year-old Austin Ball, of Springfield, on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police have not given details about what led up to the shooting.
FATAL HOUSE FIRE
Officials say man killed in Kansas City house fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fire officials say a man has died and a woman has been injured in a house fire in Kansas City. Television station KMBC reports that the fire broke out around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters on the scene say a man died in the fire, while a woman was injured and taken to a hospital in serious condition. Officials have not yet released the names of the man and woman. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.