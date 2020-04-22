Mail Carrier Safety

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Area mail carriers are asking for the public’s help, with safety precautions when having their mail delivered.
With more people at home during the day, you may be tempted to greet your postal worker at the mailbox to retrieve your packages, but United States Postal Service communications specialist Mark Inglett reminds people to follow the CDC distancing guidelines.
“If we have a package for you some things have changed a little bit now," he says. "What we are doing, instead of having you sign our scanner, we simply ask for your name, input the information for you, then we will set the package down, which will allow you a chance to get the package once we’ve left, so that we can maintain that social distance.”
Inglett says they’re incredibly proud of the heroic efforts of all postal employees as they keep the nation and the world connected and moving forward, through this national crisis.
Here are a few other ways to assist the carriers who are delivering your mail:
- Remove all potential trip hazards that could be dangerous to postal workers.
- Retrieve your mail on a regular basis so it doesn’t overflow forcing packages to be delivered at your doorstep.
- Allow the carrier to make it off your property before retrieving your mail.
