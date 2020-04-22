Man accused of shooting woman in the face

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A 27-year-old Trumann man is in police custody after investigators say he shot a woman in the face.
Just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, police responded to a woman’s 911 call asking for help, according to a news release from Chief Chadwick Henson.
The woman was unable to provide any more information, the chief stated. However, he said the dispatcher could "hear a child crying in the background and a possible gunshot.”
When officers arrived at the home in the 400-block of Speedway Street, they found a woman had been shot in the face.
Police immediately administered aid and began investigating the shooting.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., Henson said Trumann police officers, along with the U.S. Marshals’ Eastern District Fugitive Task Force and the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Denarius Chandler of Trumann.
He’s being held on suspicion of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, aggravated residential burglary, and endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.
He’s being held in lieu of a probable cause hearing set for Friday, April 24.
