Memphis to take a phased-in approach to reopening the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Wednesday his safer-at-home order will likely go past May 5 and utilize a phased-in approach of easing restrictions.
"We must get back to business the right way. We cannot squander all the good we have done with our social distancing efforts to slow the spread of the virus," he said.
Strickland said opening up the city for business, even slightly, must come when the number of new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the virus are stable or declining for a specified length of time.
"We want to make sure our healthcare system has the ability to care for anyone who needs care, and social distancing continues to be a critical component of that," said Alisa Haushalter, Director of the Shelby County Health Department.
Public health officials said testing is critical to the city and county being able to reopen safety. Currently, COVID-19 testing capacity at the community testing centers in Shelby County is 3,700 per week.
The task force is building capacity with expectations of reaching 6,600 to 7,000 per week, a near doubling of what is currently being offered.
But there are some testing roadblocks. Officials have said capacity for testing at community sites is not being fully utilized daily. The health department said some people are choosing not to get tested despite the tests being free. There are worries about costs and concerns of if they qualify.
They are also seeing hotspots of infection in the 38118 zip code. All are indicators that neighborhood outreach is critical in controlling the virus, officials said.
“There is some distrust of the test procedure itself,” said Haushalter. “We are trying to work collectively to get messaging out to the community.”
Meantime, elected officials are trying to wrap their heads around what the virus will do to budgets.
County commissioners held a budget session Wednesday, two days after Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris presented a $1.4 billion budget with $13.5 million in cuts and a proposed hike to the wheel tax.
Trustee Regina Morrison Newman says property tax collection is projected to be down for the rest of this fiscal year and into next year, but that hasn't been true yet.
“We are not going to set any records, but in terms of meeting the budget we are where we are and that is ahead of where we were last year on this day. So we will see,” she said. “I expected March to be down. It wasn’t. I expected the first part of April to be down. It wasn’t. I expect the remainder of the year to be down. It may be.”
As Shelby County Commissioners work on that budget, the Memphis City Council is still waiting on a formal budget presentation from Mayor Jim Strickland.
The mayor held off Tuesday for two weeks to see how much federal aid the city might receive under the CARES Act.
But Strickland cautioned council members the hole in the budget for the rest of this year and next year is north of $100 million.
