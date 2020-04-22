Restaurant fearful of closing “blessed” by one phone call

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Business after business have been closing due to a lack of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, one restaurant in Jonesboro feared their doors would close but things turned around just in the nick of time.
Gina’s Place owner Regina McKay says after her workers left on March 30, she sat in her office, alone and upset. Her restaurant wasn’t bringing in customers.
Then, just 20 minutes later, her phone rang. The caller ID said California.
“I answered it. It was a lady who wanted us to do catering for a construction company that was coming to town to fix the mall,” she says.
Brookfield Properties now use Gina’s Place to feed their workers breakfast and lunch.
McKay says it’s keeping her family’s business’s doors open.
“It was a big blessing. Being here 37 years, I didn’t want to be the one to drop the ball,” she says.
Gina’s Place will keep feeding the workers while they’re in town and still serve the city of Jonesboro, using a curbside pickup.
She says no matter what, the area is in good hands.
“I think God’s going to take care of all of us if we be patient and do what we’re supposed to do, everything will work out,” she says.
