Social media quiz scam warning

(KFVS) - Many are finding themselves scrolling through their social media feeds a little more often due to COVID-19 stay at home orders. It’s way to stay connected while social distancing and sometimes a welcome distraction to the pandemic.
Lately, you may see more of your friends sharing their results from quizzes to find out which TV character they would be or what their next three years have in store for them.
While this may seem like harmless fun, it could have some long term consequences.
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), some quizzes collect personal information that are common security questions for banking and credit card accounts.
For example, questions such as “What is your mother’s maiden name?” or “What is the name of the street you grew up on?” should not be answered. The BBB warns they are common security questions and sharing the answers could lead to personal accounts getting hacked, important information being stolen, and enable a scammer to impersonate you to others.
The BBB offers the following suggestions on how to avoid social media scams:
- Be skeptical. Before you take a quiz, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust? Just because something appears to be fun and innocent, doesn’t mean there isn’t an inherent risk.
- Adjust privacy settings. Review your social media account’s privacy settings and be strict about what information you share and with whom you are sharing it.
- Remove personal details from your profile. Don’t share information like your phone number or home address on social media accounts.
- Don’t give answers to common security questions. Be cautious if the questions in a quiz ask for things like your mother’s maiden name, street you grew up on, or the name of your high school.
- Monitor friend requests. Don’t accept friend requests from people you don’t know. Also be wary of a second friend request from someone you are already connected with; the second profile may be an impostor trying to access your data and your list of friends.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.