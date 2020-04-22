Virtual Food Drive with KAIT and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - KAIT is partnering with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas for a virtual food drive.
Food pantries across the country, and here in Region 8, are seeing more people show up because they are out of work due to COVID-19.
That is putting a strain on keeping the shelves stocked.
To donate, visit this link.
KAIT will match up to $2,500 in donations during this virtual food drive.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas provides food and support to groups in 12 Northeast Arkansas counties.
