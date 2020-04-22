Walnut Ridge braces for tough budget as a result of COVID-19

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge shared a letter from the Association of Arkansas Counties on their Facebook page Wednesday morning, informing their citizens of the potential economic impact that COVID-19 could have on the city.
“It’s next month that it’s going to hit us the hardest, plus we have more expenses,” Mayor Charles Snapp said. “How bad will the downturn be?”
The AAC predicts that counties will see a 40 to 50 percent reduction in road money, due to the lack of interstate traffic.
Mayor Snapp said Wednesday that the city will lose approximately $110,000 as a result.
In addition, Snapp says nonessential spending has been suspended and cutbacks are expected. Despite this and other losses, Snapp says the city is not in danger financially, just yet.
“Walnut Ridge is fortunate to be in the shape we’re in,” Mayor Snapp said. “We’ve seen a lot of growth recently that other parts of the county have not seen.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.