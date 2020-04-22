West Memphis schools cancel meal distribution after individual tests positive for COVID-19

West Memphis mayor’s blunt message for citizens goes viral
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 22, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 1:12 PM

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis School District has canceled their meal distribution program effective immediately.

According to the district, an individual involved with the distribution has tested positive for COVID-19.

The program is canceled until further notice. No meals are being distributed Wednesday.

“We regret to make this decision, but the health and safety of our staff, students and community is of greatest importance,” reads a Facebook post from the school district.

Effective Wednesday, April 22, West Memphis School District will cancel all meal distribution until further notice. No...

Posted by West Memphis School District on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Crittenden County has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in eastern Arkansas. As of noon Wednesday, there were 147 confirmed cases and five deaths attributed to the virus.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.