West Memphis schools cancel meal distribution after individual tests positive for COVID-19

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis School District has canceled their meal distribution program effective immediately.
According to the district, an individual involved with the distribution has tested positive for COVID-19.
The program is canceled until further notice. No meals are being distributed Wednesday.
“We regret to make this decision, but the health and safety of our staff, students and community is of greatest importance,” reads a Facebook post from the school district.
Crittenden County has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in eastern Arkansas. As of noon Wednesday, there were 147 confirmed cases and five deaths attributed to the virus.
