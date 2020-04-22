While the adults are away, the kids will play…basketball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The spread of COVID-19 forced schools throughout Arkansas to close their buildings. But that did not stop some students from playing hoops.
Cornelius J. Sample, director of campus security for the Nettleton Public School District, reported Tuesday that a group of teens broke into the high school’s fitness center, 4201 Cheiftan Lane, to play basketball.
The 7 suspects, according to the initial incident report, ranged in age from 12 to 15 years.
In order to get into the gym, Sample said they damaged the door. He estimated the cost at $500.
