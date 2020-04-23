$250,000 bond set in Marmaduke rape case

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) -A Greene County man is in trouble with the law after police say he sexually assaulted a child.
Jay Dale Morrison, 56, of Marmaduke was arrested by Marmaduke police April 22 on suspicion of rape.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers got a call Feb. 29 to go to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould to take a report about a sexual assault that happened in Marmaduke.
A family member of the victim told police that Morrison had improperly touched the child. The child was later taken to a Little Rock hospital to be examined, police said.
On April 13, Marmaduke police got a call from an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children investigator.
“She advised me that her investigation revealed a true finding of rape and that she would be closing out her investigation,” the probable cause affidavit noted.
Marmaduke police later interviewed Morrison about the case.
According to the affidavit, Morrison admitted to the allegations against him.
“I then asked Mr. Morrison if he was willing to take a polygraph test. Mr. Morrison stated that he would consent to the test, but felt he would fail,” Marmaduke police said in the affidavit.
A $250,000 bond was set for Morrison Thursday in the case, Marmaduke Police Chief Scott Chambers said.
Morrison is awaiting a circuit court date in the case.
