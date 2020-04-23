Cherokee Village United Methodist serves with meals

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cherokee Village United Methodist Church has been feeding those in the community every Tuesday and Thursday for breakfast and lunch. The church gave out 75 soup meals on Thursday.
Reverend Angie Gage and a few church volunteers have been packaging and delivering homemade meals to those who need it. The method is simple: drive up to the church to receive a meal and a face mask if they need one. For Reverend Gage, it’s an opportunity for her and the church to give back.
“This is where I get my energy from; doing what God has asked me to do," Rev. Gage said. "Being the hands and feet of Christ, being the Church in the world… It’s not [about] the building, it’s the people.”
The church also has the blessing box where members of the community can give food items anonymously, and it is available to anyone who needs a meal.
Reverend Gage says the blessing box has been filled almost daily and had a food collection for it last week because of how great the need was.
The church currently has around two weeks’ worth of food and is operating through donations.
Reverend Gage said it’s especially important right now to give, and her message to the community is simple: give back to the local church and to people who need it.
“It takes all of us together to do the work that God has for us, in the community, in the state, and in the world.” Rev. Gage said.
If you’re in the Cherokee Village area, the church is accepting donations on Tuesdays and Thursdays; they’re handing out meals from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for breakfast and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a soup and dessert lunch.
