COVID-19 survivors donate plasma to help save other patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Those who have recovered from COVID-19 have the chance to help those fighting for their lives. One Memphis doctor grabbed the chance to do just that by donating his plasma.
Dr. Daniel Wakefield and his wife, Amber, have been on the frontlines of this pandemic.
Both are healthcare workers.
Both caught COVID-19
“[We could’ve caught it] at the hospital. I could’ve been at the grocery store,” Dr. Wakefield said.
Now fully recovered, Dr. Wakefield is focused on those suffering the most.
“I’m here today to say I got over it and I found an opportunity to give,” Dr. Wakefield said.
What he gave, was part of himself, his plasma.
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced it is joining the Mayo Clinic’s Expanded Access Protocol for Convalescent Plasma Program. Dr. Wakefield was the hospital’s first donor.
“Giving was easy. It was safe. But we’re not in this to be safe,” Dr. Wakefield said. “We’re in this to save. We’re in this to learn.”
The plasma program aims to take the antibodies from plasma from COVID-19 survivors to help treat patients with the most serious cases.
“Convalescent plasma has shown early promise,” Dr. Wakefield said. “So, if you’re recovered from this disease you could help someone in need.
The frontline in the fight against this novel coronavirus is expanding to include more people wanting to be part of the solution.
“If the tables were turned it’s what I hope someone would do for me,” Dr. Wakefield said.
To learn more about how you can give plasma, contact the American Red Cross or Vitalant.
