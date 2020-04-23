Cross County sets virtual, traditional graduation dates

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - An area school district will be having two events this year to honor high school graduates as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
According to a post on the Cross County School District’s Facebook page, the district will be having a virtual graduation the week of May 11 while a traditional graduation ceremony will be held July 10.
“Beginning Tuesday, May 12th, 2020, we will conduct individual ceremonies for each graduating senior,” school officials said of the virtual graduation. “The event will be recorded to be edited into a video for all parents. Beginning Monday, you may call the school during business hours to schedule your time May 12th-May 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Each student will have 30 minutes reserved allowing time for pictures and proper social distancing.”
School officials said they plan to follow state health rules on social distancing on the issue.
As for the actual in-person graduation, school officials also said they plan to make the event special.
“We understand the importance of this event and want each senior and their family to experience this memory. Graduation ceremonies are large social gatherings; therefore, our rescheduled ceremony will be subject to all Department of Health directives in place at that time,” the post noted.
However, officials said if the actual graduation cannot be held, footage from the virtual graduation will be used to create a graduation video that will be given to each senior.
