Doctors, dentists being sought out in Medicaid fraud scam, US Marshal’s office says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person who claims to be a United States Marshal has gotten the attention of the real agency after several area doctors have received phone calls in recent days, saying they are in trouble for medicaid fraud.
However, the real agency says the phone calls are a scam.
According to Bob Clark with the U.S. Marshal’s office in Jonesboro, doctors in the Jonesboro and Mountain Home areas have gotten calls this week from a man with a 870 area code claiming to be “Deputy US Marshal East.”
Clark said the calls are about a medicaid fraud summons and that the person tells the doctors they have falsified records. From there, they have to pay $250 or go to court.
Clark said his office has gotten at least five phone calls this week about the cases and that the scam is an attempt to get personal information like cell phone numbers from the doctors.
Also, Clark noted the Marshal’s office will visit someone in person and will never call anyone over the phone.
Anyone with information on the cases or receives a similar call can contact their local law enforcement agency.
