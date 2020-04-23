Greenway to host Ag Tech Virtual Seminar

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A program can help high school students learn a valuable, technical skill in a key field, plus create an opportunity for a career.
According to a Facebook post from Greenway, the company will be having a Virtual Ag Tech Seminar at 6 p.m. April 23 for high school students graduating in 2020-2022 and their parents.
The company has worked with John Deere for nearly a quarter century on the Ag Tech program. A high school student can go to ASU-Beebe or Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, Miss. to receive training.
The student can receive an associate degree in two years, plus have a full-time, paid summer internship to learn more.
You can also learn more by visiting here.
