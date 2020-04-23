Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brett Veach used his first two drafts as general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs to put the finishing touches on a roster that won the franchise its first Super Bowl in 50 years, all without making a single selection in the first round. Now, on the eve of his third draft, the always-aggressive Veach is finally poised to pick on Day 1 — just barely. And maybe. The Chiefs only have five picks in the draft, and there is a very real possibility that they trade No. 32 to accumulate more picks as they aim to defend their championship.
UNDATED (AP) — On Saturday, Brad Lang, a Marine veteran who lost both legs in an explosion while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2011, will announce a draft pick for the Carolina Panthers. He was selected by the NFL to represent the new league that will play in Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Kansas City, Missouri. Then Lang will continue preparation for the wheelchair version of America’s most popular sport. Disabled Sports USA, with funding from the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, plans to launch a league in the fall.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State has signed guard David Sloan as a transfer from Kansas State. Coach Steve Forbes announced the addition to the team that won the Southern Conference Tournament title and went 30-4 this season. The 6-foot Sloan spent his junior season with Kansas State, where he started nine of 32 games. The native of Louisville, Kentucky, averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 assists per game. He had 19 games with one turnover, including seven with none. Sloan played his first two seasons at John A. Logan College, where he played with current ETSU forward Vonnie Patterson.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Illinois-Chicago basketball coach Steve McClain has reunited with Tom Crean at Georgia. McClain is joining the Bulldogs as an assistant coach. He previously worked for Crean at Indiana before taking over as UIC’s head coach. Now, he's back with Crean, who has struggled in his first two seasons as the Bulldogs coach. McClain was fired by the Flames in March after going 76-93 in five seasons, including a 42-48 record in the Horizon League. McClain also was a head coach for nine years at Wyoming and three seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.