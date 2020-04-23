Marmaduke to set new hours for juvenile curfew due to COVID-19

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County town has set new hours for a juvenile curfew due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Marmaduke Police Chief Scott Chambers, the juvenile curfew will be from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Saturday.
Chambers said the Marmaduke City Council approved the request earlier this week and that the curfew will be tentatively set for 120 days.
Chambers said the city already has a juvenile curfew and that the changes are due to COVID-19.
A copy of the ordinance is also available for inspection at the Marmaduke City Hall, Chambers said.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
