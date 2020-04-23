Mo. Gov. Parson announces tool to connect health care providers with PPE manufacturers, suppliers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.
On Wednesday, the governor announced the launch of a tool developed by Google to help health care providers connect with Missouri manufacturers and suppliers of PPE.
The new tool is a joint effort between the state and the Missouri Hospital Association.
Over the past month, the governor said the Department of Economic Development has gathered interest from more than 200 manufacturers and suppliers of PPE and invited all of them to register in the system.
State health care agencies and the MHA are reaching out to health care providers across the state to ensure they have access and can connect directly with suppliers through the new tool.
The governor also announced the deployment of a decontamination system in Missouri to help with the N95 mask shortage.
Through this system, Gov. Parson said they will have the maximum capacity to decontaminate up to 80,000 N95 masks per day, if the need arises.
The system uses a process of vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate the masks. Any one mask can be decontaminated using this process up to 20 times without impacting the integrity.
The Battelle CCDS in 100 percent federally funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, meaning it’s free for health care providers.
According to the governor’s office, there will be up to 13 drop-off and pick-up sites throughout the state for health care providers and first responders to drop off their N95 masks for decontamination. Each facility or organization will be responsible for correctly and safely packaging the masks and labeling them according to directions from Battelle.
The masks will then be transported via a biohazard courier to the temporary site in Jefferson City.
They will then be returned to the original drop-off/pick-up site about 72 hours following drop-off.
Governor Parson said the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services would also implement new testing criteria so they can expand the testing capacity.
In addition to symptomatic close contacts to a suspect COVID-19 patient or a lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient and symptomatic health care workers and first responders, DHSS will also approve state testing for symptomatic residents of congregate living facilities whose residents are at a higher risk; symptomatic hospitalized patients and symptomatic patients who are at high risk for negative health outcomes from COVID-19.
According to DHSS, if you don’t meet the above criteria, you can pursue private lab testing.
On Wednesday, April 22, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported there are a total of 6,137 COVID-19 cases and 208 deaths in the state.
As of Wednesday, the Wayne County is the only county in southeast Missouri not reporting any positive cases.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, approximately 57,960 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.
On Tuesday, Gov. Parson signed two bills into law on Tuesday, April 21, which allows license reciprocity for military spouses relocating to Missouri with their active duty partner.
On Facebook, the governor urged self-employed, gig workers and independent contractors whose businesses have been impacted by the coronavirus to apply for unemployment assistance.
Those applying for help are asked to file for benefits online due to high volume of calls to the Missouri Department of Labor and Relations.
