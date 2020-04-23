More than 6,000 COVID-19 cases, 208 deaths reported in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, April 22, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported there were 196 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 19 deaths.
According to DHSS data, at least 48 people were admitted to hospital and 42 patients are under investigation for COVID-19.
There are a total of 6,137 COVID-19 cases and 208 deaths in the state.
Approximately 59,266 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19.
The next report from DHSS on the number of cases in Missouri will be released at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.
Governor Mike Parson will give an update on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 on Friday.
The governor said on Friday and throughout next week, he will outline the specifics on the state’s plans for reopening on May 4 and the guidelines that will be in place.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.