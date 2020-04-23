Red Wolves & Razorbacks could go off the board in 2020 NFL Draft

Red Wolves & Razorbacks could go off the board in 2020 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is virtual this year. (Source: NFL)
By Chris Hudgison | April 23, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 6:39 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 7:00pm on KAIT-ABC. The three day event will be virtual for the first time thanks to COVID-19. NFL GMs will make their selections on online platforms.

In terms of the Natural State, Red Wolves and Razorbacks could go off the board this weekend. Arkansas State looks for their first NFL Draft selection since 2014 (Ryan Carrethers). Three Arkansas players were drafted last year (Dre Greenlaw, Hjalte Froholdt, Armon Watts).

Here’s how Howl and Hogs look in mock drafts

ARKANSAS STATE

Omar Bayless

Draft Site: 4th Round (Redskins - #108)

Bleacher Report: 7th Round (Packers - #242)

ProFootballNetwork: 7th Round (Titans - #243)

NFL Draft Preview: Kevin Thurmon

NFL Draft Preview: Kirk Merritt

ARKANSAS

McTelvin Agim

CBS Sports: 4th Round (Ravens - #129)

ProFootballNetwork: 4th Round (Seahawks - #144)

Draft Site: 5th Round (Dolphins - #162)

Bleacher Report: 6th Round (Lions - #182)

Cheyenne O’Grady

Draft Site: 5th Round (Chiefs - #177)

CBS Sports: 7th Round (Panthers - #221)

Kamren Curl

Draft Site: 6th Round (Vikings - #201)

2020 NFL Draft Television Schedule

1st Round - Thursday 7:00pm on KAIT-ABC

2nd & 3rd Round - Friday 6:00pm on KAIT-ABC

4th, 5th, 6th, 7th Round - Saturday 11:00am on KAIT-ABC

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.