Red Wolves & Razorbacks could go off the board in 2020 NFL Draft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 7:00pm on KAIT-ABC. The three day event will be virtual for the first time thanks to COVID-19. NFL GMs will make their selections on online platforms.
In terms of the Natural State, Red Wolves and Razorbacks could go off the board this weekend. Arkansas State looks for their first NFL Draft selection since 2014 (Ryan Carrethers). Three Arkansas players were drafted last year (Dre Greenlaw, Hjalte Froholdt, Armon Watts).
Here’s how Howl and Hogs look in mock drafts
ARKANSAS STATE
Draft Site: 4th Round (Redskins - #108)
Bleacher Report: 7th Round (Packers - #242)
ProFootballNetwork: 7th Round (Titans - #243)
ARKANSAS
McTelvin Agim
CBS Sports: 4th Round (Ravens - #129)
ProFootballNetwork: 4th Round (Seahawks - #144)
Draft Site: 5th Round (Dolphins - #162)
Bleacher Report: 6th Round (Lions - #182)
Cheyenne O’Grady
Draft Site: 5th Round (Chiefs - #177)
CBS Sports: 7th Round (Panthers - #221)
Kamren Curl
Draft Site: 6th Round (Vikings - #201)
2020 NFL Draft Television Schedule
1st Round - Thursday 7:00pm on KAIT-ABC
2nd & 3rd Round - Friday 6:00pm on KAIT-ABC
4th, 5th, 6th, 7th Round - Saturday 11:00am on KAIT-ABC
