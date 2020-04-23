Region 8 hospitals respond to elective procedures resuming in state

“Arkansas Methodist Medical Center (AMMC) in Paragould would like to thank Representative Jimmy Gazaway and Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon for their work with the Arkansas Community and Economic Development Program to secure a Community Development Block Grant. AMMC has taken measures recommended by Governor Asa Hutchinson to prepare for COVID-19 and to keep our community safe. Due to limiting our services, we have seen a significant decrease in inpatient admissions, surgeries, emergency room visits and outpatient diagnostic procedures. The ACDEP grant will help ensure the financial future of our hospital,” stated Barry Davis, AMMC President and CEO.