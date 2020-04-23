Theatre brings talent to your living room

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Collins Theatre usually fills all the seats inside with their shows but since being closed because of coronavirus, they’re using social media to stay connected with everyone.
The theatre will host their first Facebook Live concert Fri., April 24 at 7 p.m.
Vicki Bishop and Ken Wadley will take the stage to an empty auditorium. They plan to play a wide variety of songs and will take requests.
The Collins Theatre decided to get creative while still providing entertainment to its patrons.
Manager Joy Robinson says it’s important now more than ever to stay connected.
“We have folks who are essential, and they are required to get out and be amongst the people. We have folks who absolutely cannot leave their homes,” she says. “They miss that interaction.”
Robinson says the theatre misses their guests and artists miss performing.
“I think that by providing this for the community, that we’re giving them a little taste of what they’re missing,” she says.
A virtual tip jar will be made available to those watching online. Robinson says by donating, you can help the artists and the theatre.
While the music plays on Friday night, you can also request a tune by commenting during the live performance.
