USDA approves Kentucky, Missouri, Texas for online food purchase program for SNAP households

(KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved requests from Missouri, Kentucky and Texas to provide online purchasing of food to those on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
This will allow states to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers.
A target start date will be announced at a later time.
According to the USDA, Missouri’s SNAP participation is nearly 650,000 individuals, nearly 300,000 households and totals nearly $1 billion annually in federal funding.
In Kentucky, SNAP participation is more than 500,000 individuals, more than 225,000 households and totals nearly $750 million annually in federal funding.
Texas’ SNAP participation is more than 3.2 million individuals, more than 1.4 million households and totals nearly $5 billion annually in federal funding.
Until states are prepared to operate the pilot program, USDA recommends states use other options with retailers, such as Pay at pick-up, where SNAP cardholders can shop online and then pay for their purchase using their EBT card at pick-up.
The SNAP online pilot is currently operating in Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon and Washington State.
Authorized retailers working with all pilot states include Amazon and Walmart, while Wrights Market and ShopRite are working with Alabama and New York respectively.
The USDA previously announced Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, North Carolina, the District of Columbia and West Virginia would also be joining.
