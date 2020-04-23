VIDEO: Trumann firefighters, paramedics work to rescue animal in structure fire

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The work of Trumann firefighters and paramedics earlier this year was able to save the life of an animal.
According to a post on the Trumann Fire Department Facebook page, the department went to a fire March 13. (NOTE: The post states, “the following video may contain elements that are not suitable for some audiences; viewer discretion is advised.”)
“Initial size-up from first arriving fire personnel indicated heavy smoke and fire showing from the front window of the structure,” officials said in the post.
Firefighters were able to force the front door open and found a pet nearby, as well as a pet at the rear of the house.
“Thomas handed that (first) pet to Firefighter Moye for removal from the structure. Unfortunately, the pet found near the area of origin had suffered severe fire and smoke injuries and was not able to be resuscitated. Firefighter Moye initiated life-saving care on the second pet immediately after removal from the structure,” the post noted. “The second pet was successful resuscitated.”
Medic One and Delta EMS paramedics also worked to save the animal, officials said in the post.
