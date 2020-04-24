April 24: A day of sunshine could end with severe storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, April 24. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Aside from some morning fog, most of Friday looks quiet and dry.
Sunshine early today will give way to cloud cover this evening, followed by the development of scattered showers across Region 8.
An approaching low-pressure system will provide support for severe thunderstorms in western Arkansas toward sunset.
Most of these storms will die down as they move into Region 8 overnight but we cannot rule out small hail or gusty wind.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A man suspected in the murder of a Region 8 woman has escaped police custody. We’ll have the latest on the manhunt at the top of the hour.
A special school board meeting ended last night with a Region 8 assistant principal looking for a new job.
Students in the special education program at one Region 8 school are adapting to huge changes not only through technology but the thoughtful gestures of some of their teachers.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
