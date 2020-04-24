Arkansas DT McTelvin Agim selected by Broncos in 3rd Round of NFL Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Razorback is now a Bronco.
Arkansas defensive tackle McTelvin Agim was selected by Denver in the 3rd Round of the NFL Draft. He’s the 95th overall pick. It’s the 25th straight year that a Razorback has been selected in the Draft, the streak dates back to 1996.
Sosa led the Hogs with 8.5 tackles for a loss and 5.0 sacks in the 2019 season. He recorded 39 tackles, 3 QB hurries, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Agim participated in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
