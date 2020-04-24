$350,000 bond set in Jonesboro kidnapping case

“Det. Brown then asked (juvenile female) how long was she going to stay there and she advised that (juvenile) and Rhodes were going to change her name to Chelsey and they were going to leave the state when the money comes in,” the affidavit noted. “Det. Brown then asked the juvenile female about a ransom note that was sent to her (family member) and how did they get her number. The juvenile female then stated that she noticed that her wallet was moved and that they could have found her (family member’s) number there. The juvenile female stated that she did not know about the text.”