$350,000 bond set in Jonesboro kidnapping case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County man sent a ransom note to a family member of a missing 13-year-old girl, who was the focus of a several-day search by Jonesboro police, saying he would harm the girl, according to Jonesboro police.
Jammy Rhodes, 43, Walnut Ridge was arrested April 22 by Jonesboro police on suspicion of kidnapping.
Jonesboro police had searched for the girl, Kendra Cherie Trammell, who had been missing since April 17. She was found safe April 22, police said.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a family member of the teen heard from Rhodes by text message.
“On the night of 4/18/20, (family member) was contacted by text message with a ransom note. The note stated that 'this note is to let you know that (juvenile’s name) was kidnapped by myself and my men and we demand a ransom payment of $7,000 before we release her back to you alive,” the affidavit noted. “The note also stated that if they tell anyone or the cops about this, she will die.”
The family member was also asked about the text message and the teen.
“(Family member) was asked if (juvenile) knew her phone number, since she did not have her phone with her. (Family member) stated that she had wrote her number down on a piece of paper and (juvenile) placed it into her wallet,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “(Family member) stated that (juvenile) had taken her wallet with her.”
Jonesboro police also got a report April 22 that Trammell had been seen at a house on Dowell Street in Sedgwick. Detectives and Lawrence County deputies went to the home and saw two juveniles standing underneath the carport.
The juveniles took off running inside the house and deputies later found Trammell in a back room, the affidavit noted.
Police later interviewed Trammell, Rhodes, and one of the juveniles.
Trammell told police that she and the juvenile had known each other for about a year and had talked on Facebook, before her phone was taken from her on April 16.
She also told police that the juvenile and Rhodes drove to North Floyd Street around 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. that morning and picked her up.
They then went to the house in Sedgwick, where she stayed, Trammell told police.
“Det. Brown then asked (juvenile female) how long was she going to stay there and she advised that (juvenile) and Rhodes were going to change her name to Chelsey and they were going to leave the state when the money comes in,” the affidavit noted. “Det. Brown then asked the juvenile female about a ransom note that was sent to her (family member) and how did they get her number. The juvenile female then stated that she noticed that her wallet was moved and that they could have found her (family member’s) number there. The juvenile female stated that she did not know about the text.”
A $350,000 bond was set for Rhodes by District Judge Tommy Fowler Friday.
Rhodes will appear in circuit court June 26.
Judge Fowler also issued a no-contact order in the case.
The investigation into the case is still ongoing, Jonesboro Police Department Public Affairs Specialist Sally Smith said.
