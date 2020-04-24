Dr. Speights urges public to continue safe practices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As preparation continues for reopening the state, many are divided on the question of whether or not it is too soon.
Dr. Shane Speights, the Dean of the New York Insititute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, says that regardless of when businesses start to reopen, people should realize that it’s not going to be business as usual.
“When we start to look at relaxing some of these measures, is that the general public will get the wrong idea that the virus is gone and that it’s not out in the community anymore," Dr. Speights said. "That’s not true.”
Speights says that even when businesses open back up, the virus is still a threat and it’s important to continue safe practices like social distancing and wearing a mask.
He believes that everything will not return to normal instantly, but it will take some time. Speights also encourages businesses and churches to look at health strategies on both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Department of Health websites while preparing to reopen.
“I think everyone recognizes we need to move forward," Dr. Speights said. "We just need to do that as safely as we can. We need to be able to protect each other, those that we love, and limit the spread of the virus.”
Speights also said that this is a marathon, not a sprint and it will be a long process to get back to normal.
However, he says to beat this, everyone needs to stay the course and continue to practice health guidelines as specified by the CDC.
