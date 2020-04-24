FBI, other agencies crack down on COVID-19 scams

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are a lot of potential scam dangers out there, something the FBI and other agencies are working to fight.
These scams can affect anyone and range from work at home opportunities, to fraudulent loans, to healthcare fraud scams, or cryptocurrency scams.
As of this week, the FBI has seen over 3,600 complaints related to COVID-19 scams nationwide, and just because we haven’t seen some of these scams here in Arkansas yet, that doesn’t mean we won’t.
Public Affairs Officer for FBI Little Rock Connor Hagan said there is a group of agents and prosecutors from multiple agencies including the FBI, IRS, Secret Service, Homeland Security, and U.S. Attorney’s Office, ready to fight any potential scams that do come to Arkansas.
“We’re all working as part of a team to identify, investigate, and vigorously prosecute COVID-19 related scammers so you know you have kind of if you will the A-Team of investigators going after these guys in our own state,” said Hagan.
Hagan said it’s important to be aware that there are scammers out there and to be cautious of what you share online.
If you believe you know of a potential scam going on here in our state, contact your local law enforcement or the FBI.
If you believe you’ve been a victim of a scam, make sure to contact your bank or financial institution first so they can put a stop or hold on a transfer to help save your money.
The FBI does have a list of current COVID-19 related scams they’ve seen as well as tips on how to protect yourself from being scammed, you can find that information by clicking here.
