Head-on collision sends baby, 3 others to hospital

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A head-on collision Friday morning sent four people, including an infant, to a Poplar Bluff hospital.
The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 160 at Ringo Ford Access in Butler County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Charlee D. Horn, 21, of Harviell was passing in a no-passing zone when her westbound 2009 Chevy HHR slammed head-on into a westbound 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by Sherry L. Croy, 52, of Fairdealing.
An ambulance took Croy and Horn, along with Horn’s two passengers--33-year-old Christopher L. McLeod and a female infant--to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
McLeod, according to the crash report, suffered serious injuries. Croy and Horn suffered moderate injuries. The infant received only minor injuries.
All were using safety devices.
